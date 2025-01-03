Skeleton Crew Episode 6 Fixes A Pirate Mistake In The Star Wars Universe

This article contains mild spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 6, "Zero Friends Again."

"Star Wars" is one of the biggest fictional universes in film and TV, having been fleshed out with countless legends, stories, locations, and people. Like Middle-earth, it is a place that can support almost any kind of story. This is also why "Skeleton Crew" feels so fresh; the existence of an all-ages coming-of-age adventure set in the same universe as "Andor" is nothing but good news for the sustainability of "Star Wars."

More than just "The Goonies" in space, "Skeleton Crew" has taken the franchise somewhere it's never been before by telling a story about a group of kids longing for adventure and throwing them into a world of ruthless pirates and the search for a legendary treasure. (It's essentially the "Star Wars" version of "Treasure Planet.") Where "The Mandalorian" promised to take viewers deep into the "Star Wars" underworld only to become far more concerned with connecting to and setting up other "Star Wars" projects, while "The Book of Boba Fett" utterly failed at portraying the seedy world of criminal cartels operating on Tatooine, at last "Skeleton Crew" (like "Andor" before it) is fulfilling the promise of George Lucas' never-made live-action "Star Wars: Underworld" series. Indeed, it's already shown us a darker side of a galaxy far, far away — one that's full of constant dangers and killers out for riches or a big score.

Not that this is the first time pirates have been a part of a "Star Wars" project. Han Solo himself was referred to as a pirate back in "A New Hope," while the "Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" cartoons introduced plenty of pirate crews with their own styles and ruthless ways. And yet, it wasn't until "Skeleton Crew" that we finally got a crucial piece of pirate iconography that "Star Wars" had been missing for decades: a space sea shanty.