Skeleton Crew Is The Opposite Of Andor, And That's Good For Star Wars

When "Andor," the prequel series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," debuted on Disney+, it quickly proved that there were plenty of untapped angles to explore in this ever-expanding universe. It was a grittier, more grounded look at the formative years of Cassian Andor and the beginning of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Instead of loading up the series with action-packed adventures to new planets filled with aliens delivering one-liners, it focuses on the everyday individuals willing to put their lives on the line to fight for what they believe in. It was the "grown-up" show that many "Star Wars" fans had been craving, and is arguably one of the best original series ever produced for Disney+.

When season 1 of "Andor" was first released, "Skeleton Crew" creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford were hard at work on their own show — an Amblin-style coming-of-age adventure comedy focused on four 10-year-olds. Folks have been comparing it to "The Goonies" but set in space, which is very much not what "Andor" was bringing to the table. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has been saying for years that "Star Wars" is a kids movie, but I for one am grateful that we live in a timeline where both shows like "Andor" and "Skeleton Crew" are available for fans.

As it turns out, Watts and Ford feel similarly. "What was cool was that ['Andor'] was coming out while we were shooting ['Skeleton Crew'] and we hadn't gotten any advanced versions of anything, so we were just like everyone else," Christopher Ford tells me during an interview. "Just on the set of this talking about, 'How cool. Can you believe what's going on in "Andor?'" Watts also took the chance to express his love of the lesser-known areas of Lucas' expansive world. "I like anything in 'Star Wars' that explores an area of the world that you wouldn't think would be necessarily interesting, like when you get into the bureaucracy," he adds. "I love the Senate."

But in the corner of underrepresented "Star Wars" stories, there also exists the coming-of-age story.