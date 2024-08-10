First Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Trailer Is Like The Goonies In Space, So Bring It On [D23]

If you've seen "The Mandalorian" and enjoyed the dynamic of a lone wanderer acting in loco parentis to a precocious wayward child, then how about a dad figure acting in loco parentis to four precocious wayward children? That's the premise of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," the upcoming Disney+ series starring Jude Law as a Jedi character called Jod Na Nawood, which just unveiled its first teaser trailer. The "Goonies"-esque premise teams Jod up with a team of young adventurers: Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Some of the biggest names in "Skeleton Crew" are behind the camera. The series will feature episodes directed by Jon Watts (the most recent "Spider-Man" trilogy), Lee Isaac Chung ("Twisters"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("The Mandalorian"), David Lowery ("The Green Knight"), Jake Schreier (upcoming Marvel movie "Thunderbolts"), and — most excitingly — the Daniels, whose mind-bending multiverse movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won seven Oscars last year.

"Skeleton Crew" is set to hit Disney+ this winter, and /Film's Jacob Hall is on the ground at Disney's D23 Expo this week to find out more about what we can expect in the adventures of Jod Na Nawood and his pint-sized crew. Check out the "Skeleton Crew" teaser trailer above, and read on for more details.