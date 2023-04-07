Skeleton Crew Will Give Young Star Wars Fans A New Entry Point To The Franchise

"Star Wars" Celebration is happening right now in London, England, and we're getting a lot of information on upcoming developments in a galaxy far, far away. So far, fans have learned about some new films set in the "Star Wars" universe (including one with Rey), gotten a look at the "Ahsoka" series, learned more about "The Acolyte," and met the young cast of the upcoming "Mandalorian"-era series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

The latter show stars Jude Law as a Jedi who is trying to help a group of kids lost in the galaxy to find their way home. /Film's own Debopriyaa Dutta wrote about the footage shown at the event. She revealed it was inspired by Amblin films like "The Goonies" and that it was described as "a story about a group of kids [...] in the 'Star Wars' galaxy, who have a sense of wonder [...] [and] go on an adventure." In addition to Law, who appeared at the event with some of the show's kid actors, the cast includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, and Kerry Condon, with Jon Watts and Christopher Ford serving as showrunners and executive producers.

After Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy spoke to IGN about the show and how "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is a good entry point for young "Star Wars" fans.