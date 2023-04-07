Star Wars: Skeleton Key Was Born On The Set Of Spider-Man: Far From Home, First Footage Revealed

Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel at this year's "Star Wars Celebrations" has revealed more details about Jon Watts and Chris Ford's upcoming live-action series, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." Lucasfilm executive producer Dave Filoni and "The Mandalorian" series creator Jon Favreau kicked off this segment by stating that Watts had pitched the idea for the show while Favreau was on the set of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (!) which led to the creation of the galaxy-spanning adventure of "Skeleton Crew." The upcoming series has been described as "a story about a group of kids ... in the 'Star Wars' galaxy, who have a sense of wonder ... [and] go on an adventure. And star Jude Law is revealed to be a Jedi, as per the exclusive teaser trailer played at the end of the segment.

As affirmed by the tone and feel of this teaser trailer, Watts clarified that "Skeleton Crew" has been inspired by early Amblin films such as "The Goonies," as these films function as coming-of-age adventures with the presence of flawed authority figures. Moreover, Watts, David Lowery, Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce D Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung have directed episodes of the upcoming show, which is currently in post-production. Favreau gushed about working with these talented directors, saying that "the idea that they could come in and play with this world is exciting."

Let's dive into the "Skeleton Crew" footage, featuring Jedi Jude Law playing the role of a parental figure to a group of Force-sensitive younglings.