Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 6 Pays Tribute To Disney's Pirates Of The Caribbean

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 6, "Zero Friends Again."

The last day of 2024 brought us the sixth episode of "Skeleton Crew," the "Star Wars" series following a group of kids who are lost in the galaxy and trying to get home. Along the way, they meet Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a scheming pirate with a dozen different names and identities who is wanted by bounty hunters, his old crew, the New Republic, and many others. In the last episode, he betrayed the kids, took control of their droid, SM-33 (Nick Frost), and made off to steal their ship, the fabled Onyx Cinder. As this new episode, "Zero Friends Again" opens, the kids escape Jod's treacherous clutches and he's free to grab all the treasure he can carry and head on his merry way. As such, the kids are forced to spend this episode trying to claw their way back to their ship without the help of their adult companion (even as they start to get more and more on one another's nerves).

Along the way, there are more revelations about the show's young heroes, particularly KB (Kyriana Kratter) and her medical condition, which forces Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) — the group's sorta-not-really leader — to help her do maintenance on her artificial intelligence unit because she's too afraid to show that weakness to her buddy Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). As for Jod, he quickly finds out that his past life has caught up with him. The crew he'd escaped from after they mutinied against him in the series' premiere manage to capture him once more, and have every intention of making him pay for his shenanigans. It's there that the old pirate codes of the "Star Wars" universe take center stage in a turn of events that feels ripped straight from another well-known Disney franchise.