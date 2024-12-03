Skeleton Crew Introduces The Most Mysterious New Star Wars Planet In Ages

At Attin is the name of the planet that Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB all call home and the site of the crashed ship they find. It looks like your average suburban "Star Wars" planet, if not a little cleaner. It has trams and speeders hovering over tracks built into tree-lined streets. Everyone seems to be gainfully employed and everyone seems to have been placed there, which seems a little different and much more utopian (or dystopian) than other places we've seen in "Star Wars." It feels much more like Lois Lowry's "The Giver" than "Star Wars" has previously given us and it gives us a vibe that's a little off, even though it is a pitch perfect adaptation of '80s Spielberg.

As the narrative carries on, we learn there's more to it than we realize. The first clue might be the fistful of Republic Dataries that Wim's dad gives him as lunch money. Some might remember that Republic Dataries were the same currency Qui-Gon Jinn tried to use to pay Watto for the hyperdrive to replace the Queen's in "The Phantom Menace," but they were no good even then. Since we know "Skeleton Crew" takes place decades after the prequels, it stands to reason that those Dataries would be highly unusual. Especially since they had what looked like that old Imperial logo on them that stood in for the Grand Army of the Republic.

That next big tip off was the Great Barrier and the fact that these kids had never seen the stars before. Something very unusual was going on with their planet. But what?