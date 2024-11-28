When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place On The Star Wars Timeline?
A galaxy far, far away is getting a little bit bigger as a new "Star Wars" show is upon us. Jon Watts, the man behind Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy, is spearheading "Skeleton Crew," a brand new series on Disney+. Following in the footsteps of shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Andor" before it, the series is bringing the spectacle of live-action "Star Wars" to the small screen. At the same time, the franchise is no longer releasing entries chronologically. In fact, during the Disney era, it's been a little all over the place. So, when does "Skeleton Crew" take place, exactly?
Broadly speaking, "Skeleton Crew" takes place during the New Republic era on the overall "Star Wars" timeline. This is the era after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," in which the Galactic Empire has been defeated and the Rebellion has tried to help install a new government to rule the galaxy. Yet, the remnants of the Empire remain and things are rocky for a bit. This has largely been explored in other shows set during this period, including "The Mandalorian."
Speaking of "The Mandalorian," that show's first season takes place roughly five years after "Return of the Jedi." Things got a little hazy with the timeline in "The Mandalorian" season 3, but otherwise these shows more or less occupy the same space on the timeline, along with "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka." That's important given some of the projects currently in the works at Lucasfilm and what they could mean for "Skeleton Crew" as it unfolds.
Skeleton Crew's place on the Star Wars timeline is important
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" follows four kids as they make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, only to end up lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. To find their way home, they'll have to cross paths with new allies and enemies on a greater adventure than they could have imagined.
"Skeleton Crew" isn't like "The Acolyte" which is set during the High Republic era hundreds of years before the prequel trilogy. Rather, these kids are wandering through a dangerous galaxy where, following the fall of the Empire, those who crave power are eager to take advantage of any and every opportunity to grab it. Meanwhile, those who used to be in power are desperately trying to get it back, creating a general sense of lawlessness and uncertainty in large parts of the "Star Wars" galaxy.
More than that, there is a lot of potential for "Skeleton Crew" to crossover with not just "The Mandalorian," but "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka" as well. On top of that, it's worth remembering that Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni is currently working on a "Star Wars" movie that will tie together the events of "The Mandalorian" with its spinoffs. Is it possible that members of the "Skeleton Crew" gang will also be along for that ride? We'll have to wait and see. But the timeline suggests that is certainly on the table.
The "Skeleton Crew" cast includes Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost. Watts also directed the series along with David Lowery, Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premieres December 2, 2024, at 6pm PST on Disney+.