When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place On The Star Wars Timeline?

A galaxy far, far away is getting a little bit bigger as a new "Star Wars" show is upon us. Jon Watts, the man behind Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy, is spearheading "Skeleton Crew," a brand new series on Disney+. Following in the footsteps of shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Andor" before it, the series is bringing the spectacle of live-action "Star Wars" to the small screen. At the same time, the franchise is no longer releasing entries chronologically. In fact, during the Disney era, it's been a little all over the place. So, when does "Skeleton Crew" take place, exactly?

Broadly speaking, "Skeleton Crew" takes place during the New Republic era on the overall "Star Wars" timeline. This is the era after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," in which the Galactic Empire has been defeated and the Rebellion has tried to help install a new government to rule the galaxy. Yet, the remnants of the Empire remain and things are rocky for a bit. This has largely been explored in other shows set during this period, including "The Mandalorian."

Speaking of "The Mandalorian," that show's first season takes place roughly five years after "Return of the Jedi." Things got a little hazy with the timeline in "The Mandalorian" season 3, but otherwise these shows more or less occupy the same space on the timeline, along with "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka." That's important given some of the projects currently in the works at Lucasfilm and what they could mean for "Skeleton Crew" as it unfolds.