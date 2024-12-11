Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Pays Homage To A Beloved Disney Theme Park Ride

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew."

"Star Wars" is famous for borrowing from other film franchises and paying homage to moments from movies outside a galaxy far, far away, but "Skeleton Crew" might have given fans the franchise's first specific homage to a ride from Disney Parks.

"Skeleton Crew" tells the story of a group of kids from the mythical treasure planet of At Attin. They find an ancient pirate spaceship and accidentally set off into the stars, completely losing their way home in the process. So far, all of the scalawags they encounter have credit signs in their eyes when the kids' homeworld is mentioned, but none of the ruffians know how to get there since it's been wiped off the galactic maps. The entire situation reads a bit like Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," but there are too many similarities to ignore between the situations the kids get themselves into at Port Borgo and a certain Disney theme park attraction.