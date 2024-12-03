Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Gets An Amblin-Inspired Revamp For Kids
"Star Wars" is for kids. Wait, scratch that. "Star Wars" has always been for kids. Fans of a certain age and temperament might want to take that statement as an insult (or even an attack) on their favorite movies, but it's a fact. Don't just take my word for it; no less an authority than the Maker himself, George Lucas, has said as much on numerous occasions over the years. Of course, that's not to say the property has always been the most successful in this regard (who among us could forget the wonder and joy of watching an entire prequel film about taxation and trade disputes?), or that it can't appeal to those of all ages anyway. Still, at their heart, the adventures of Luke Skywalker and the timeless tale of a Rebellion overthrowing an Empire were conceived as broadly and simplistically as possible — not to cater to hordes of overly-obsessive nerds and grown adults with rage-baiting YouTube channels, but to fire up the imaginations of our youngest and most impressionable demographic of all. What a concept!
Fortunately, "Skeleton Crew" understands this fundamental truth better than the vast majority of Lucasfilm's post-Disney products. For those seeking a "Star Wars" production that actually seems original and refreshing instead of giving us more of the same overgrown nostalgia, this is the one for you ... and for the whole family, too. An ideal way to liven up a franchise at risk of growing stale, as it turns out, is to craft an entirely new story from the perspective of children who've only ever dreamed of venturing out into the stars. As a result, viewers get to experience this galaxy far, far away just as they do: with clear eyes, full hearts, and an entire parsec's worth of naïveté about all the scum and villainy out there just waiting to ruin their day. Every childish mishap and misunderstanding becomes an opportunity to shine a whole new light on a universe we already thought we knew so well, and creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford take full advantage without missing a single beat.
In other words, what makes "Skeleton Crew" feel so special is that it's not trying to feel special. It's simply a rollicking adventure that's all about the struggles of coming of age. It's hardly a coincidence, then, that this series comes across like an inflection point where "Star Wars" is finally being forced to grow up, too.
Skeleton Crew is an ode to ET, The Goonies, and other '80s Amblin touchstones
If "Star Wars" is for kids, then it's equally true that it's inherently nostalgic — it's what filmmakers do with that nostalgia, then, that makes all the difference. From "The Force Awakens" all the way to "The Mandalorian," this current era of the franchise has been marked by fruitless attempts to recreate things just as they were in the original trilogy. What sets "Skeleton Crew" apart, however, is that its particular fondness for the past isn't constrained to "Star Wars" itself. Rather than solely worshiping at the altar of George Lucas, Watts packages that reverence into an homage of the Amblin classics of his youth. And in a sandbox where guiding figures like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have spent years mostly just smashing action figures together, this approach comes across like a lightning bolt of pure inspiration.
And, boy, can you tell that "Skeleton Crew" has plenty of inspiration. Make no mistake, the premiere still starts with on-screen expository text (an opening crawl of sorts, though an admittedly short and terse one), a slow pan in space, and a spaceship soaring into view. But, thankfully, that's more or less where the franchise obligations end and the show's distinct personality begins. From that point on, this charming coming-of-age tale transports the earnestness of "ET," the innocence of "The Goonies," and even the exploratory spirit of "Flight of the Navigator" into the comfy confines of "Star Wars."
It's tough to make any new group of co-leads jump off the screen, let alone a quartet of kids. But Christopher Ford and Jon Watts (both of whom co-write the first three episodes, with Watts directing the premiere) win us over with an economy of storytelling that makes it clear we're in good hands. We're quickly introduced to our new cast of characters, playing with Jedi-themed toys and staging makeshift lightsaber duels while waiting for the tram to school. Ravi Cabot-Conyers as the adventure-seeking Wim and Robert Timothy Smith providing the voice for his floppy-eared best friend Neel are instant standouts, along with Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the headstrong cool girl Fern and her always-logical partner in crime KB (Kyriana Kratter). And with established veterans like Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Tunde Adebimpe, and Nick Frost (as the voice of scene-stealing droid SM-33) shouldering the load, all four young actors have no trouble channeling that unmistakable Amblin tone as they bicker, pout, and bumble their way into franchise lore.
Anyone familiar with practically any children's adventure knows what comes next. Wim and Fern constantly yearn for something greater than their stuffy suburban life on the planet of At Attin, a sequestered and mysterious world with schools run almost entirely by emotionless droids and absentee parents too caught up in boring administrative work to nurture their children's interests beyond their grades. But when fate delivers an unexpected ticket off-planet and into the furthest reaches of space overrun by renegade pirates looking for a big score, they get far more than they ever bargained for.
Skeleton Crew feels like the future of Star Wars
Fair or not, "Star Wars" will always be judged with sky-high expectations. Lucasfilm's difficulties in restoring their crown jewel to cinemas have been well-documented by now, while the ever-expanding "Mando-verse" seems to indicate a more interconnected (and, frankly, uninspired) endgame full of crossovers and cameos and "Glup Shitto"-levels of pandering to fanboys. Skeptics would be well within their rights for doubting that a family-friendly streaming series specifically made for kids would somehow be the franchise's salvation. And, to be perfectly honest, it's not — nor should it be.
Instead, the humble aims of "Skeleton Crew" merely point the way towards a brighter and more hopeful future. At a time when everything always loops back around to the Skywalker family saga, here comes a straightforward, unassuming, and thoroughly entertaining romp that has no greater pretensions beyond telling a worthwhile, self-contained story boosted by the jaunty score of composer Mick Giacchino and his killer main theme. Unlike "The Mandalorian" or "Ahsoka," there are no red flags of things devolving into Easter egg hunts or a parade of cameos. And where so many prior productions get lost up their you-know-what trying to craft integral additions to "Star Wars" canon, this series manages to balance its world-building ambitions and small-scale stakes with ease. Sometimes, as Wim puts it succinctly early on, simply allowing something to be "totally wizard" can be enough.
Does that mean this "Star Wars" series is the best of them all? Not quite; the series (or, rather, the first three of eight total episodes screened to critics beforehand) still suffers from some of the same issues that have plagued the vast majority of non-"Andor" shows. Sick of that conspicuously flat-looking StageCraft aesthetic and those drab, sludge-grey visuals that define so many Disney releases? Well, it's back and muddier than ever, though directors of photography Sean Porter and David Klein help make environments look much more dynamic once our crew heads into space. Hoping that this might be the rare case where a murderer's row of directors finally gets to put its unmistakable stamp on a major blockbuster IP? So far, there's very little evidence hinting at that, if so. But what this series lacks in visual panache, it more than makes up for with heart, a goofy sense of humor, and clearly-defined storytelling priorities.
There's no telling whether the creative team ultimately sticks the landing or not but, for once, that almost feels like a secondary concern. The journey to whatever destination remains in store has already earned the benefit of the doubt. In the meantime, "Skeleton Crew" is a breath of fresh air, thanks to the kids leading the way.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" streams on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere December 2, 2024 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.