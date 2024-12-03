Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Gets An Amblin-Inspired Revamp For Kids

"Star Wars" is for kids. Wait, scratch that. "Star Wars" has always been for kids. Fans of a certain age and temperament might want to take that statement as an insult (or even an attack) on their favorite movies, but it's a fact. Don't just take my word for it; no less an authority than the Maker himself, George Lucas, has said as much on numerous occasions over the years. Of course, that's not to say the property has always been the most successful in this regard (who among us could forget the wonder and joy of watching an entire prequel film about taxation and trade disputes?), or that it can't appeal to those of all ages anyway. Still, at their heart, the adventures of Luke Skywalker and the timeless tale of a Rebellion overthrowing an Empire were conceived as broadly and simplistically as possible — not to cater to hordes of overly-obsessive nerds and grown adults with rage-baiting YouTube channels, but to fire up the imaginations of our youngest and most impressionable demographic of all. What a concept!

Fortunately, "Skeleton Crew" understands this fundamental truth better than the vast majority of Lucasfilm's post-Disney products. For those seeking a "Star Wars" production that actually seems original and refreshing instead of giving us more of the same overgrown nostalgia, this is the one for you ... and for the whole family, too. An ideal way to liven up a franchise at risk of growing stale, as it turns out, is to craft an entirely new story from the perspective of children who've only ever dreamed of venturing out into the stars. As a result, viewers get to experience this galaxy far, far away just as they do: with clear eyes, full hearts, and an entire parsec's worth of naïveté about all the scum and villainy out there just waiting to ruin their day. Every childish mishap and misunderstanding becomes an opportunity to shine a whole new light on a universe we already thought we knew so well, and creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford take full advantage without missing a single beat.

In other words, what makes "Skeleton Crew" feel so special is that it's not trying to feel special. It's simply a rollicking adventure that's all about the struggles of coming of age. It's hardly a coincidence, then, that this series comes across like an inflection point where "Star Wars" is finally being forced to grow up, too.