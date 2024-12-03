This Skeleton Crew Character Has A Surprising Connection To Star Wars: The Force Awakens

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 2.

Everything can seem dangerous when you're a kid lost in space, and the pirate droid SM-33 makes no exceptions. "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" certainly takes care to frame him as a potential threat. When the clunky, partially malfunctioning robot with an alien critter residing in its empty eye socket regains power and shuffles into the frame, you'd be forgiven for thinking you've accidentally tuned in to a space-themed horror movie and witnessing the main antagonist.

Fortunately, SM-33 — a not-so-subtle nod to Mr. Smee from "Peter Pan," no doubt — is firmly on the main characters' side, at least after one of the show's young heroes, Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), convinces him that she's killed the former captain of the Onyx Cinder and taken charge. Though old and decrepit, he proves to be a useful (if unnerving) ally who can even switch to a capable combat mode when push comes to shove. He also happens to be connected to a fellow shady figure from "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens."

SM-33 is voiced by Nick Frost, who's arguably best known for his work in Edgar Wright's Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy ("Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End"). He stars in each of those three movies with Simon Pegg, who himself previously played Unkar Plutt (aka the scheming Crolute junk boss that Daisy Ridley's Rey has to deal with on Jakku) in "The Force Awakens." Considering Plutt's status as a high-profile criminal barterer and SM-33's profession as a space pirate, it's even plausible that the two characters may have met at some point.