Skeleton Crew Is Bringing Back An Alien Race From A Non-Canon Star Wars Movie
As an avowed defender of the Ewok films, regular /Film readers shouldn't be surprised to see yours truly's byline on this article. The two TV movies about the teddy bear-like inhabitants of the forest moon of Endor made by Lucasfilm in the 1980s — 1984's "Caravan of Courage: The Ewok Adventure" and 1985's "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor" — may no longer be canon to the "Star Wars" franchise under the watchful eyes of Mickey Mouse and friends, yet their pulpy sci-fi/fantasy adventure ethos has continued to manifest itself in the property, most recently with "The Mandalorian" season 3. Now, it appears at least one element of the Ewok films is about to become canonical thanks to "Skeleton Crew," the upcoming "Goonies"-esque "Star Wars" series that, similar to "Caravan of Courage" and "The Battle for Endor," follows a group of youngsters in over their heads on a most unexpected adventure.
This tidbit has been brought to light courtesy of Empire, which conducted a director's roundtable interview for "Skeleton Crew" with many of the fine folk who called the shots on the show, including David Lowery of the 2016 "Pete's Dragon" and "The Green Knight" fame. Lowery, having only barely directed another Disney project featuring a bunch of kid actors and "Skeleton Crew" costar Jude Law, 2023's "Peter Pan & Wendy," revealed that an episode he helmed for the series boasts an appearance by none other than a Teek. Introduced in "The Battle for Endor," this particular species native to the Ewoks' home world is known for its white hair, distinct buck teeth, and, perhaps most notably, being ultra-speedy little creatures. The Teek that shows up in "The Battle for Endor" is also named Teek (which is a little like naming a dog "Dog" — I'm looking at you, "Mad" Max Rockatansky) and was played by Niki Botelho, an actor who only just made their "Star Wars" homecoming as the performance artist behind a power droid in "Ahsoka."
Skeleton Crew uses 'the most ancient technology' to bring Teeks to life
Now would be a pertinent time to remind everyone that the computer-generated imagery and virtual sets realized by the Stagecraft tech used for the live-action "Star Wars" shows on Disney+ aren't the enemy; rather, when wielded appropriately, they're invaluable tools that aid the storytelling process. Be that as it may, there's something about the old-fashioned art of puppetry that just feels deeply "Star Wars"-ian, specifically when it comes to breathing life into so many of the non-humanoids that exist over in a galaxy far, far away. Well, thank goodness Lowery and the other artists behind "Skeleton Crew," including co-creators Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, feel the same way, as Lowery confirmed to Empire that the Teek in his episode of the show will once again be portrayed via practical effects. As he explained to the outlet:
"I was most excited about having hand puppets on set. It's the most ancient technology being used with the most cutting-edge technology, simultaneously. That combination was absolutely magical. There's a character in my episode that's [...] the Teek, from 'Battle For Endor.' And it's just a little hand puppet! It's just (wiggles hand). I was like, 'Is he gonna get digitally touched up, or replaced?' No, in the final episode it's just a hand puppet in the middle of this crazy Volume set. The cognitive dissonance of seeing those two things together, live in front of you, is absolutely incredible."
Perhaps it's not merely puppets but, to quote Lowery directly, "the most ancient technology being used with the most cutting-edge technology, simultaneously" that truly defines the "Star Wars" franchise when it's at its best, dating back to the original trilogy and its mixture of then-revolutionary special effects with old-school movie magic. Whether "Skeleton Crew" represents a high point in the property's sometimes frustratingly uneven live-action output on Disney+ remains to be seen, but a series that is willing to not only nod to the Ewok movies being better than their reputation suggests — especially "The Battle for Endor," which is basically a Middle-earth adventure featuring Ewoks — but to also make them (if nothing else, partly) canonical? It's got my vote of confidence.
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" begins streaming December 3, 2024, on Disney+.