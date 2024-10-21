Skeleton Crew Is Bringing Back An Alien Race From A Non-Canon Star Wars Movie

As an avowed defender of the Ewok films, regular /Film readers shouldn't be surprised to see yours truly's byline on this article. The two TV movies about the teddy bear-like inhabitants of the forest moon of Endor made by Lucasfilm in the 1980s — 1984's "Caravan of Courage: The Ewok Adventure" and 1985's "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor" — may no longer be canon to the "Star Wars" franchise under the watchful eyes of Mickey Mouse and friends, yet their pulpy sci-fi/fantasy adventure ethos has continued to manifest itself in the property, most recently with "The Mandalorian" season 3. Now, it appears at least one element of the Ewok films is about to become canonical thanks to "Skeleton Crew," the upcoming "Goonies"-esque "Star Wars" series that, similar to "Caravan of Courage" and "The Battle for Endor," follows a group of youngsters in over their heads on a most unexpected adventure.

This tidbit has been brought to light courtesy of Empire, which conducted a director's roundtable interview for "Skeleton Crew" with many of the fine folk who called the shots on the show, including David Lowery of the 2016 "Pete's Dragon" and "The Green Knight" fame. Lowery, having only barely directed another Disney project featuring a bunch of kid actors and "Skeleton Crew" costar Jude Law, 2023's "Peter Pan & Wendy," revealed that an episode he helmed for the series boasts an appearance by none other than a Teek. Introduced in "The Battle for Endor," this particular species native to the Ewoks' home world is known for its white hair, distinct buck teeth, and, perhaps most notably, being ultra-speedy little creatures. The Teek that shows up in "The Battle for Endor" is also named Teek (which is a little like naming a dog "Dog" — I'm looking at you, "Mad" Max Rockatansky) and was played by Niki Botelho, an actor who only just made their "Star Wars" homecoming as the performance artist behind a power droid in "Ahsoka."