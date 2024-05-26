The Correct Order To Watch Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy

Since these films aren't actually linked by storylines, there's no "wrong" way to watch the trilogy. However, you're best bet is to go in order of release. First up, start with "Shaun of the Dead." This zombie rom-com (or "rom-zom-com," as the marketing called it) stars co-writer Simon Pegg as Shaun, a man struggling to adapt to adult life. He'd really rather just hang out at the pub with his best friend/roommate Ed (Nick Frost). However, when the zombie apocalypse breaks out, Shaun has to learn to take command and save the people around him, including his frustrated girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield). It's a hilarious film, and arguably the most enjoyable entry in the series. Wright and Pegg had already worked together on the UK TV series "Spaced," but it was "Shaun of the Dead" that helped make them international starrs.

Next up we have "Hot Fuzz," which one of our writers argued was the best entry in the trilogy. "Shaun of the Dead" is a send-up of horror movies, while "Hot Fuzz" takes on the cop movie genre. Here, Pegg plays Nicholas Angel, a no-nonsense cop who annoys everyone with his by-the-book nature. This in turn gets him transferred from London to the sleepy town of Sandford, where he enters into an awkward friendship with bumbling local cop Danny Butterman (Frost). Soon, the two of them uncover a vast conspiracy, while also growing closer. "Hot Fuzz" is not quite as funny as "Shaun of the Dead," but Wright continues to showcase his incredible directorial skills.

Finally, there's "The World's End," the darkest film in the series. In this entry, Pegg is Gary King, an alcoholic who never really grew up. Still clinging to his youth, Gary gathers his old friends together for the ultimate pub crawl. Things fall apart quickly, however, due to an alien invasion and killer robots. "The World's End" is ultimately a melancholy story of addictions and lost youth, but that might make it the best entry in the series, and maybe Wright's best movie.