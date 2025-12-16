Fallout Season 2 Review: The Stellar Video Game Adaptation Goes To New Vegas

Video game adaptations have been increasing in numbers and in quality in recent years, with different schools of thought applied to these adaptations. There is "The Last of Us," for people who like watching walkthrough videos and want their adaptations as faithful as possible. There's also "Arcane," for those who want their video games to be boldly reinterpreted and presented with gorgeous animation.

Then there's "Fallout," a stellar show that avoids the biggest flaw in most adaptations. That's because creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, as well as producers Todd Howard, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, figured out that you don't have to adapt the story but rather adapt the world. The main draw of the "Fallout" video game series is its retro-futuristic world annihilated by a nuclear holocaust and its dark humor. The TV show draws elements from several games without really adapting a specific entry. It doesn't contradict or even try to replicate what came before. Instead, it lets "Fallout" be "Fallout."

The characters (for the most part) are original, the storylines brand new, all while feeling intrinsically "Fallout," as if we were getting a brand new game in the series. Still, the show also dives deep into the lore, giving answers to questions the games haven't explored, with flashbacks showing us how the end of the world was decided by committee. The result is a funny, thrilling, and existentially dark show about how capitalism ruins everything and war never changes.

"Fallout" season 2 doubles down on what the first season did so well, while expanding on the story. The introduction of new factions and new locations, as well as major characters from the games give this season a new focus that makes "Fallout" season 2 a thrilling ride — but also a very busy one.