Justin Theroux's Fallout Season 2 Character Has An Awesome Star Trek Connection
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series "Fallout" is closer than ever to debuting, and our collective reaction can best be summed up with two simple words: Okey dokey! The streamer just dropped another trailer on us — get it? Dropped? Like a bomb? Never mind — and fans were quick to sift through the radioactive sands of Las Vegas for hints of what lies in store. Ella Purnell's Lucy MacLean is still hot on the trail of her missing father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), our lovable Ghoul (Walton Goggins) remains fixated on his own agenda to find his family again, and the rest of the wasteland inhabitants making up what's left of the U.S. are too busy just trying to pilfer, plunder, and survive long enough to see another sunrise.
Of the main new reveals, however, one in particular ought to stand out to both gamers and Trekkies alike. Those who've played the original video games are aware that the series is winding its way on a parallel course to the source material, with season 2 beginning to incorporate elements from the events of 2010's "Fallout: New Vegas." One notable name that we glimpse in the footage (and who was featured prominently in the previous "Fallout" season 2 teaser, as well) is Justin Theroux as the mysterious Mr. House — someone strongly implied to have been singlehandedly responsible for the devastation the world finds itself in now. But for those who've played the various games, the original voice actor for Mr. House was none other than "Star Trek" royalty: the late, great René Auberjonois of "Deep Space Nine" fame.
Although Theroux is now taking over for the character in live-action, we have a feeling the reverberations of Auberjonois' original performance will continue to be felt here.
In Fallout season 2, the best bet is that the House always wins
Thus far, "Fallout" has done an incredible job of handing the reins over to an entire ensemble of stars and allowing them to put unique spins on fan-favorite figures. Walton Goggins' performance as the awfully appealing Ghoul actually bucks this trend, having been created specifically for the adaptation. But, otherwise, showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have done an incredible job of giving each actor the time and space to make these colorful characters their own. We're expecting nothing less when Justin Theroux arrives on the scene as Mr. House, a welcome presence in everything from HBO's brilliant "The Leftovers" to his cameo in "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" to his guest starring role in two episodes of the latest "Poker Face" season on Peacock.
This time, though, the shadow of René Auberjonois will inevitably loom large over season 2 of "Fallout." True gamers know just how well the "Star Trek" actor imbued the shadowy, enigmatic leader of New Vegas with his signature rasp, charm, and even a little menace as an almost post-apocalyptic Howard Hughes. It's no spoiler to say that his true motivations are a secret just waiting to be uncovered, but the actual role he plays in the story — whether as an antagonist, an ally, or something else entirely — largely depends on the choices made by each individual player. Plenty of behind-the-scenes footage exists of Auberjonois recording his lines and bringing this complex personality to life, a performance as acclaimed and well-loved as any in video game lore:
We're certainly looking forward to seeing how Theroux carries himself as Mr. House. Just make sure to expect the unexpected. "Fallout" season 2 premieres on Prime Video December 17, 2025.