Justin Theroux's Fallout Season 2 Character Has An Awesome Star Trek Connection

Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series "Fallout" is closer than ever to debuting, and our collective reaction can best be summed up with two simple words: Okey dokey! The streamer just dropped another trailer on us — get it? Dropped? Like a bomb? Never mind — and fans were quick to sift through the radioactive sands of Las Vegas for hints of what lies in store. Ella Purnell's Lucy MacLean is still hot on the trail of her missing father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), our lovable Ghoul (Walton Goggins) remains fixated on his own agenda to find his family again, and the rest of the wasteland inhabitants making up what's left of the U.S. are too busy just trying to pilfer, plunder, and survive long enough to see another sunrise.

Of the main new reveals, however, one in particular ought to stand out to both gamers and Trekkies alike. Those who've played the original video games are aware that the series is winding its way on a parallel course to the source material, with season 2 beginning to incorporate elements from the events of 2010's "Fallout: New Vegas." One notable name that we glimpse in the footage (and who was featured prominently in the previous "Fallout" season 2 teaser, as well) is Justin Theroux as the mysterious Mr. House — someone strongly implied to have been singlehandedly responsible for the devastation the world finds itself in now. But for those who've played the various games, the original voice actor for Mr. House was none other than "Star Trek" royalty: the late, great René Auberjonois of "Deep Space Nine" fame.

Although Theroux is now taking over for the character in live-action, we have a feeling the reverberations of Auberjonois' original performance will continue to be felt here.