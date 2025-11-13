Fallout Season 2 Trailer Enters New Vegas In All Its Violent Glory

Grab your laser rifle and pop a dose of RadAway, because a new trailer for "Fallout" season 2 is here! Prime Video's adaptation of the post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic action game franchise stars Ella Purnell as plucky Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean, who stepped out into the surface world for the first time in season 1 and is now a (somewhat) seasoned Wasteland wanderer. The series also stars Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, a radiation-afflicted bounty hunter, and Aaron Moten as Maximus, a foot soldier in the cult-like paramilitary force known as the Brotherhood of Steel.

Things are looking pretty normal in the latest trailer for "Fallout" season 2. Normal for the Wasteland, that is, which means there's a gang of ghouls dressed like Elvis, Maximus' buddy Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) has a mouth growing out of his shoulder, the Vault Dwellers are staging a musical dance number, and there's a Deathclaw on the rampage.

In addition to the familiar friendly faces from the first season, the trailer also introduces some of "Fallout" season 2's new cast members, including Kumail Nanjiani as an elder in the Brotherhood of Steel, and Justin Theroux as Mr. House, the founder and ruler of New Vegas.