Fallout Season 2 Trailer Enters New Vegas In All Its Violent Glory
Grab your laser rifle and pop a dose of RadAway, because a new trailer for "Fallout" season 2 is here! Prime Video's adaptation of the post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic action game franchise stars Ella Purnell as plucky Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean, who stepped out into the surface world for the first time in season 1 and is now a (somewhat) seasoned Wasteland wanderer. The series also stars Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, a radiation-afflicted bounty hunter, and Aaron Moten as Maximus, a foot soldier in the cult-like paramilitary force known as the Brotherhood of Steel.
Things are looking pretty normal in the latest trailer for "Fallout" season 2. Normal for the Wasteland, that is, which means there's a gang of ghouls dressed like Elvis, Maximus' buddy Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) has a mouth growing out of his shoulder, the Vault Dwellers are staging a musical dance number, and there's a Deathclaw on the rampage.
In addition to the familiar friendly faces from the first season, the trailer also introduces some of "Fallout" season 2's new cast members, including Kumail Nanjiani as an elder in the Brotherhood of Steel, and Justin Theroux as Mr. House, the founder and ruler of New Vegas.
Fallout season 2 is taking a trip to New Vegas
The ending of "Fallout" season 1 hyped fans up with the reveal of New Vegas, the primary setting of the fourth game in the franchise. Unlike most cities in the United States, Las Vegas survived the nuclear apocalypse relatively unscathed (though its population was wiped out by the radiation) and has been rebuilt as a bright spot of civilization and luxury.
After learning that her father, Hank McClean (Kyle MacLachlan), was actually responsible for the nuclear decimation, Lucy has teamed up with the Ghoul to chase after him. In an interview with Empire, Ella Purnell described this season as almost a "buddy road trip" for the two enemies-turned-reluctant-allies.
Meanwhile, Maximus has seemingly achieved his dream after being (falsely) credited with killing the leader of the New California Republic at the end of season. "He's finally been knighted, but it's a 'be careful what you wish for' sense of feeling for [him]," Moten told Empire. If civil war is coming to the Wasteland, Maximus may be forced to pick a side once and for all.
"Fallout" season 2 premieres December 17, 2025, on Prime Video.