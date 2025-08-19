The Fallout Season 2 Trailer Proves One Thing About The State Of Video Game Adaptations

I'm going to start off by saying that any game in the beloved "Fallout" franchise is decidedly above my pay grade, by which I mean my gaming skills are subpar at best, and I wouldn't make it through two minutes of the gameplay. (I got way too into "Animal Crossing" in March 2020, have asked multiple friends to help me beat tricky "Zelda" bosses, and my favorite game of all time is "Spiritfarer" because you can't die! You're already dead!) Still, I loved the "Fallout" TV show when it premiered last year on Amazon Prime Video, despite knowing absolutely nothing about the games beforehand, and you know what? I get it now!

What I mean by that is I always knew "Fallout" was a big deal for gamers, and the first season of the series — overseen by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet — seemed to delight gamers and non-gamers like me alike. Just as a quick reminder, the world of "Fallout" is sketched out beautifully in the first season, which brought "Westworld" alums Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan on board as directors for a few episodes and introduced newcomers like me to Lucy McLean, the universe's heroine, played perfectly by Ella Purnell. Though Lucy seems pretty happy in her prescribed, highly regimented life underground in Vault 33 (most folks live underground in various vaults, as it's now about 2296 and there was a nuclear war years prior that destroyed just about everything on the surface), but after her father Hank McLean (an always welcome Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped by raiders, Lucy heads to the surface to track him down. On her journey, she meets The Ghoul (Walton Goggins, who scored an Emmy nod for his turn), a man who was once a famous actor named Cooper Howard; now disfigured by radiation, he's since become a bounty hunter trying to survive in the wasteland.

The first season of "Fallout" did a phenomenal job translating the gaming franchise to the small screen, and it seems to me that we're in a golden age of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Another example? "The Last of Us."