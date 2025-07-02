HBO's The Last Of Us Co-Creator Is Leaving Before Season 3 - Here's Why

Fans of HBO's "The Last of Us" will probably be shocked to learn that co-creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, who developed the original PlayStation games with his Naughty Dog team, is stepping down as co-showrunner. With that said, fans of Naughty Dog's game portfolio might have good reason to be really excited.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in 'The Last of Us' on HBO," Druckmann, who previously served as co-showrunner alongside Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl"), said in a statement posted on Naughty Dog's official Instagram account. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet,' along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

"Co-creating the show has been a career highlight," Druckmann's statement went on to add. "It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting 'The Last of Us Part I' and the continued adaptation of 'The Last of Us Part II.'"

There's no question that Druckmann has been an enormous part of HBO's "The Last of Us" since the series began its run in early 2023, so while it feels like a game changer to see him step away, it's good to know that it's in service of Naughty Dog's continued work. So, what does Mazin have to say about all this?