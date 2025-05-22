Neil Druckmann Has One Condition To Make The Last Of Us Part 3

This article contains light spoilers for both "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us Part II." If you're unfamiliar with the larger arc of the video games, turn around and come back later! Spoilers ahead!

Even if you've never played the Naughty Dog games "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us Part II," released in 2013 and 2020, you're probably familiar with them — especially considering that they're the source material for one of HBO's biggest and most popular shows at the moment. So will Neil Druckmann, who created and directed the game alongside Bruce Straley, ever make the game into a trilogy?

During an appearance on the Sacred Symbols podcast (which focuses on all things Playstation, the console that serves as the exclusive home of "The Last of Us"), Druckmann addressed the possibility of a third video game, despite the fact that he's currently fully committed to the HBO series "The Last of Us." (Druckmann serves as a co-showrunner alongside Craig Mazin, who previously worked with the premium network on "Chernobyl," and Druckmann has directed two episodes to date, including the latest installment "The Price.")

"I feel like, with the best TV makers at HBO, we're making the best version of that," Druckmann said of the story he, Naughty Dog, and now Mazin have been telling for over a decade at this point. "So, if we were ever to come back to it, I want to make sure it's a story worthy of 'The Last of Us.' I love that world, I love these characters. With the right opportunity, with the right idea — yeah, I would totally jump at it."

This feels ... pretty non-committal, which seems about right. For anyone familiar with the combined, larger story of "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us Part II," it does provide a satisfying conclusion, and Druckmann is correct that the material would have to be really, really good to run it back again.