The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Reveals The Dark Truth About Eugene

Heavy spoilers ahead for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6.

For the most part, HBO's "The Last of Us" acts as a close replica of the Naughty Dog game of the same name, created by Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley. Many scenes are one-to-one remakes, which is perfect if you're looking for an expensive walkthrough video, but lacks surprise for those even a bit familiar with the plot of the games. And yet, occasionally, the show offers a change from its source material — a deviation that shows the potential of the world to tell other kinds of stories than what players already experienced.

Changes like Bill and Frank's side story, or the changes to the character of Tommy (Gabriel Luna) having big repercussions for the themes of the second season are what make this a great TV show in addition to being an accurate adaptation. These changes allow the TV show to take advantage of its medium to tell a story that relies less on player agency and more on the story and the performances.

Much like the brilliant idea of taking the very minor character of Bill in the game and turning his story into a beautiful tale of love and grief in the first season, season 2 of "The Last of Us" takes a similarly minor character and turns him into a crucial part of the larger season. This time, that role goes to Eugene, a character who we never actually see in "The Last of Us Part II" game, only hearing that he was a patrolman living in Jackson and who died at the age of 73 of a stroke (always nice to hear about someone dying of natural causes in the post-apocalypse).

But that's not exactly what happens in HBO's "The Last of Us." Here, Eugene is played by Joe Pantoliano, and his story is far more tragic. We've known from the beginning of the season that in the TV adaptation, Joel (Pedro Pascal) was the one who killed Eugene, which is why Eugene's wife, Gail (Catherine O'Hara), hates Joel with a passion. In episode 6, we actually see that death happen.

