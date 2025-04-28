The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Just Made Another Huge Change For Tommy

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 3.

"The Last of Us" season 2 is staying pretty loyal to the video game so far, but there have been a few key changes, several of which pertain to the character of Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Back in season 1, it was revealed that his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) is pregnant, and in season 2, we meet their son, who doesn't exist in the games. In episode 3, there's another big Tommy change.

Advertisement

In "The Last of Us Part II," Tommy is the first one to set out for Seattle in pursuit of the group that killed Joel. He's also angry about Joel being murdered, but he recognizes that Ellie is determined to try to hunt down his killers, so in order to keep her safe, he decides to strike out on his own before she can set off on her mission. Ellie and Dina give chase after he leaves Jackson, leading to the whole group hunting Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in Seattle.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation changes things. Instead of Tommy being the one who leaves for Seattle, it's Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) who leave of their own accord, largely prompted by Dina's own dedication to the quest. Tommy tells Ellie that he wants to go, but he defers to the Jackson council and what's seen as the good of the community. When the leaders of the community vote not to pursue Abby, he stands with his wife. This change in motivations could have some big consequences later in the story, and it plays into some of the prior changes to Tommy's character on the show.

Advertisement