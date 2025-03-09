The Last Of Us Season 2's Story Has A Major Difference From The Game

The latest trailer for "The Last of Us" season 2 is here, delivering a lot of what fans had expected: more of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), our first look at Kaitlyn Dever playing new character Abby, and lots of fungus-headed clicker zombies. But there's also something to throw fans of the games off: Joel is spending time with a young kid, showing him a map of the nearby world. That boy is Joel's nephew, Benjamin, who is the son of his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Tommy's wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley).

A SXSW panel for "The Last of Us" season 2 featured co-showrunners Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann (Druckmann is the co-creator of the original games) and the season's main cast, Pascal and Luna included. Luna confirmed that Tommy's son is named Benjamin.

"Uncle Tommy is Papa Tommy and Papa Joel is Uncle Joel. And he further raises... I mean, now, you know, if there wasn't already a lot to lose, now you're dealing with Maria and I have — can I say his name ... Benjamin. Our son Benjamin. And really beautiful scenes with Joel and showing him the settlement."

We've already knew that the series couldn't adapt "The Last of Us, Part II" exactly. The presence of Benjamin adds some possible ripple effects to Tommy's story in season 2 as well.