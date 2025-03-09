The Last Of Us Season 2's Story Has A Major Difference From The Game
The latest trailer for "The Last of Us" season 2 is here, delivering a lot of what fans had expected: more of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), our first look at Kaitlyn Dever playing new character Abby, and lots of fungus-headed clicker zombies. But there's also something to throw fans of the games off: Joel is spending time with a young kid, showing him a map of the nearby world. That boy is Joel's nephew, Benjamin, who is the son of his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Tommy's wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley).
A SXSW panel for "The Last of Us" season 2 featured co-showrunners Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann (Druckmann is the co-creator of the original games) and the season's main cast, Pascal and Luna included. Luna confirmed that Tommy's son is named Benjamin.
"Uncle Tommy is Papa Tommy and Papa Joel is Uncle Joel. And he further raises... I mean, now, you know, if there wasn't already a lot to lose, now you're dealing with Maria and I have — can I say his name ... Benjamin. Our son Benjamin. And really beautiful scenes with Joel and showing him the settlement."
We've already knew that the series couldn't adapt "The Last of Us, Part II" exactly. The presence of Benjamin adds some possible ripple effects to Tommy's story in season 2 as well.
What role will Tommy play in The Last of Us season 2?
The "Last of Us" season 2 trailer shows Tommy fighting off a clicker attack, spraying bullets into a crowd of them and torching one with a flamethrower. Tommy sees a lot of action "The Last of Us, Part II" Tommy ventures out of the sanctuary on a dangerous mission ... but will things play out the same way in the TV show? Tommy didn't have a kid in the game, but he has one here, which may shift his priorities. As Luna explains:
"Your constitution, I believe, when you have a child just becomes that much more solidified and it crystallizes what you're about and what you care about and who's important. It fills him with purpose and fills him with the strength he needs to help his wife and his brother and his surrogate niece, and everyone. Keep the city safe."
Parenthood is a huge theme of "The Last of Us." Joel, of course, sees Ellie as his child and a surrogate for his daughter Sarah, who died early in the apocalypse. That love drives Joel to do terrible things in the name of protecting Ellie. It seems assured that Tommy will, during season 2, experience that protective instinct that drives Joel, but will it push him to the same dark places?
Luna has mentioned he played both "Last of Us" games "back-to-back" to prepare for his role, but it appears Tommy's role might be in for some key revisions.
"The Last of Us" season 2 premieres on HBO on April 13, 2025.