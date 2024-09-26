The Controversy Behind Kaitlyn Dever's The Last Of Us Season 2 Character Abby, Explained
HBO has dropped the first trailer for "The Last of Us" season 2, and fans of the show are naturally hyped — but there's some tension in the air as well. "The Last of Us Part II," the video game upon which this season is based, was hotly anticipated in the lead-up to its release in 2020. Yet even fans who'd embraced the harsh post-apocalyptic world of the first game were left devastated by the events of the second.
For the most part, the sequel was highly praised by critics and gamers alike despite their heartbreak. "It's incredible, and I never want to play it again" was a common sentiment, and /Film's own review describes it as a "miserable masterpiece." But a significant percentage of players truly loathed the game's story choices, and some of those fans took the backlash way too far.
"The Last of Us" season 2 will introduce a new key character: Abby Anderson, played by Kaitlyn Dever ("No One Will Save You"). Abby was the lightning rod for the controversy over "The Last of Us Part II." She's actually the playable protagonist for half of the game, but she's not friends with the original protagonists. Quite the opposite.
From Abby's perspective, Joel and Ellie are the villains of the story — and given the murky moral greys of "The Last of Us," she's not entirely wrong to feel that way. But when it comes to fictional stories, audiences don't necessarily need protagonists to be good people in order to root for them, and they don't need moral justification to hate a character who's getting in the protagonist's way. Some "Breaking Bad" fans loathed Skyler White so much that their hate spilled over into real life and was directed at actor Anna Gunn. The same thing happened to Abby's voice actor in the video game, Laura Bailey, who was bombarded with abuse and even death threats online. (HBO hired additional on-set security for Kaitlyn Dever as a precaution while filming "The Last of Us" season 2.)
So, what did Abby do that stirred up so much toxic sediment on the fandom riverbed? Warning: major spoilers ahead for "The Last of Us Part II," and probably for "The Last of Us" season 2 as well.
Abby is out for revenge, and she gets it
No, Abby didn't f**k Ted – but she did kill Joel.
"The Last of Us Part II" begins with Joel and Ellie living a relatively settled existence, which is violently torn apart by Abby's arrival. Joel saves her from a horde of the infected and helps her get to safety, but when she learns his name Abby shoots him in the leg with a shotgun. She then slowly and brutally beats Joel to death with a golf club. Ellie arrives in the middle of this and tries to save him, but she's pinned to the floor by Abby's allies and can only look helplessly into Joel's eyes as Abby delivers the death blow.
In "The Last of Us," players had split their time between playing as Joel and playing as Ellie, allowing them to build an empathetic connection with both characters. Many fans naturally expected a similar set-up in "The Last of Us Part II." But not only did they not get to play as Joel at all in the main story campaign, Joel was killed off right at the start. And to add insult to severe golf club injury, his murderer was the new playable protagonist and the focus of half the game's story. "The Last of Us Part II" forced players into the shoes of the last character in the world they'd want to empathize with.
It was an incredibly ballsy move, and it delivered real consequences for Joel's actions at the end of "The Last of Us." As the TV show faithfully adapted at the end of season 1, the first game ends with Joel learning that the Fireflies intend to kill Ellie so that they can remove her brain, inspect it to find out why she's immune to the Cordyceps virus, and use that knowledge to create a vaccine. Joel doesn't like this plan, so he puts an end to it by killing the surgeon who's about to operate on Ellie. That surgeon, "The Last of Us Part II" reveals, was Abby's father.
As far as Abby's concerned, Joel isn't a gruff-but-lovable loner with a heart of gold. He's the man who killed her dad and destroyed humanity's best hope for survival in the process. Hence, the golf club incident.
"The Last of Us" season 2 will premiere on HBO and begin streaming on Max in 2025.