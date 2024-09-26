The Controversy Behind Kaitlyn Dever's The Last Of Us Season 2 Character Abby, Explained

HBO has dropped the first trailer for "The Last of Us" season 2, and fans of the show are naturally hyped — but there's some tension in the air as well. "The Last of Us Part II," the video game upon which this season is based, was hotly anticipated in the lead-up to its release in 2020. Yet even fans who'd embraced the harsh post-apocalyptic world of the first game were left devastated by the events of the second.

For the most part, the sequel was highly praised by critics and gamers alike despite their heartbreak. "It's incredible, and I never want to play it again" was a common sentiment, and /Film's own review describes it as a "miserable masterpiece." But a significant percentage of players truly loathed the game's story choices, and some of those fans took the backlash way too far.

"The Last of Us" season 2 will introduce a new key character: Abby Anderson, played by Kaitlyn Dever ("No One Will Save You"). Abby was the lightning rod for the controversy over "The Last of Us Part II." She's actually the playable protagonist for half of the game, but she's not friends with the original protagonists. Quite the opposite.

From Abby's perspective, Joel and Ellie are the villains of the story — and given the murky moral greys of "The Last of Us," she's not entirely wrong to feel that way. But when it comes to fictional stories, audiences don't necessarily need protagonists to be good people in order to root for them, and they don't need moral justification to hate a character who's getting in the protagonist's way. Some "Breaking Bad" fans loathed Skyler White so much that their hate spilled over into real life and was directed at actor Anna Gunn. The same thing happened to Abby's voice actor in the video game, Laura Bailey, who was bombarded with abuse and even death threats online. (HBO hired additional on-set security for Kaitlyn Dever as a precaution while filming "The Last of Us" season 2.)

So, what did Abby do that stirred up so much toxic sediment on the fandom riverbed? Warning: major spoilers ahead for "The Last of Us Part II," and probably for "The Last of Us" season 2 as well.