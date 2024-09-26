HBO's Last Of Us Season 2 Trailer Introduces Kaitlyn Dever's Abby & The Seraphites

Druckmann and Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II," which will serve as the primary source material for the "Last of Us" TV show in its second season, is notoriously bleaker and grimmer than the first game in the series, and that's very much the vibe in this trailer as well. While the teaser shows Joel and Ellie living in relative harmony at the start of the season, there's a storm brewing on the horizon ... and we're not just talking about the hordes of infected that we glimpse later in this preview. We also get our first look here at the wonderful Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart," "No One Will Save You") as Abigail "Abby" Anderson, who's a dual protagonist in "The Last of Us Part II" and a character so controversial among toxic fans of the original games that Dever had to have extra security on set during production on season 2. There are also a handful of shots here that suggest Ellie is already beginning to suspect the truth about what Joel did back at the hospital in Salt Lake City when the second season gets underway (though, to be fair, she's never exactly not been suspicious about what actually happened).

It's not all doom and gloom, admittedly; the trailer also shows Ellie using her newly-acquired guitar playing skills to woo Dina (Isabela Merced), her girlfriend in "The Last of Us Part II" and another major player in its story. Be that as it may, between the infected, the introduction of the Seraphites (a faction whose brutal tactics are glimpsed in this teaser), the always-welcome Jeffrey Wright reprising his role from "The Last of Us Part II" as the antagonistic Isaac Dixon (who also pops up in the trailer), and O'Hara's character trying to pressure Joel into confessing his sins, "The Last of Us" season 2 is shaping up to be a real feel-bad time. Who else can't wait?

"The Last of Us" season 2 will premiere on HBO and begin streaming on Max in 2025.