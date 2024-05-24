The Last Of Us Season 2 Casts The Great Jeffrey Wright As The Same Character He Played In The Game

Wright may've been snubbed for his best performance of 2023 (his breathless, minute-long speech in Anderson's "Asteroid City") and we'll probably never find out exactly what galaxy-brain shenanigans showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had in mind for Bernard in "Westworld" season 5, much as Nolan would love to give us a proper ending. Still, it's a comfort to know we'll be able to watch Wright do his thing in an HBO series once more when "The Last of Us" returns.

Speaking of which, there's actually a fair amount of mystery hanging over the new season. For as much as these upcoming episodes will draw from the controversial events of "The Last of Us Part II," Mazin has already said that season 2 will be "different radically" from its source material whenever he and Druckmann decide it's necessary. Season 1 certainly wasn't afraid to deviate from the first game in major ways, most of which were to the series' benefit (including its finest hour, "Long, Long Time"). Ideally, the enthusiastic response to season 1 will only encourage the showrunners to be even more daring in the way they adapt the games going forward, especially if the plan is to continue the show beyond two seasons.

As for Wright, he joins a cast that has Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal reprising their roles as Ellie and Joel, with Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley also coming back as Tommy and Maria. Major new additions in season 2 include Kaitlyn Dever as the vengeful soldier Abby and Isabela Merced as Ellie's love interest Dina, along with Young Mazino, Spencer Lord, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Danny Ramirez. Last, just certainly not least of all, keep you eyes peeled for the great Catherine O'Hara as a guest star this season.

"The Last of Us" season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025.