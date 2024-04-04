Westworld Could Still Get A Proper Ending If Jonathan Nolan Has His Way

For four seasons stretched across six years, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan infuriated and dazzled lovers of mind-bending sci-fi in equal measure with "Westworld." Some would have you believe the pair's extremely loose small-screen re-imagining of Michael Crichton's 1973 "Westworld" film and its sequels peaked with its first season ... and they'd be right, so far as when it came to telling a twisty, layered story about the nature of consciousness and what it even means to have agency as clearly and cohesively as possible. But as guilty as later seasons were of being needlessly convoluted in order to stay one step ahead of viewers, it's also hard not to (perhaps begrudgingly) admire a show that not only respected its audience but actively goaded them into trying to solve the increasingly baffling puzzle boxes it threw at them ahead of time.

Unfortunately, Joy and Nolan didn't get to go full galaxy-brain on us with whatever they had planned for the series' fifth and final season before "Westworld" was canceled in 2022. The duo are now in the middle of promoting "Fallout," their live-action TV show adaptation of the mega-popular post-apocalyptic video game franchise and a series that promises to deliver the same shocking violence as "Westworld" but with a healthy helping of the property's trademark grim comedy on the side. Which is not to say they've abandoned all hope of giving "Westworld" a more satisfying ending than the unintended conclusion provided by the season 4 finale. In fact, Nolan would even be willing to wrap up the story as a comic book or one-off TV "event." As he told The Hollywood Reporter: