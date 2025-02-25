The Last Of Us Season 2 Needs To Make One Major Change To Work On Television

This post contains heavy spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II" and season 1 of "The Last of Us."

We're in a golden age of video game adaptations. Though the only perfect shows based on video games are all animated, shows like "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" prove that the video game curse is long gone. "The Last of Us," though at times too faithful to its source material in season 1, was a gripping drama about the post-apocalypse. Even if the show couldn't manage to reach the thrilling, emotionally devastating highs of the original game, it was nevertheless a must-watch series with memorable characters, challenging themes and one hell of a season finale.

Now, anticipation is sky high for the follow-up, especially as the upcoming season 2 will tackle the award-winning masterpiece that is "The Last of Us Part II." With that anticipation also come lots of questions about how the TV show will address the many controversies that surrounded that game, starting with one centered on the character of Abby, who will be played in the show by Kaitlyn Dever.

In the games, Abby is introduced as an antagonist that crashes into Ellie's life like a hammer on a glass table by murdering Joel, only for the game to do a switcheroo and change its point of view halfway through, forcing the player to take control of Abby and see the conflict through her perspective. It's an incredible magic trick, and the reason the game works so well. The problem is that what works in a video game doesn't necessarily work on TV, and for "The Last of Us" season 2 to work, it needs to make a significant change to how it tells the story of Abby and Ellie.