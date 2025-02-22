The Three Perfect Animated Video Game TV Shows, According To Rotten Tomatoes

At first glance, there doesn't seem to be anything at all that connects "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," "Arcane," and "Pokémon Concierge." But all three of these shows do have something in common: None of them really follow the story of their source material. "Pokémon Concierge" is neither like the anime nor any of the video games. Instead, this stop-motion animated series is a great piece of world-building. It's a side story that shows the titular critters as more than just pets by portraying them as intelligent beings that play an essential role in civilization. It is distinctly and unequivocally "Pokémon," but it is also like nothing we've seen before in the franchise.

Meanwhile, unlike "The Last of Us," which often felt like watching a walkthrough of the game, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" tells an entirely original story set before the events of the game, a small story that doesn't really impact what you see in the game but still makes its world feel larger. The story of a street kid getting involved with a criminal band of mercenaries to make ends meet manages to capture the tone, the violence, and most importantly, the themes barely hinted at in the games, all while pulling off some incredible visuals.

As for "Arcane," it is the one show of the bunch that does feature plenty of recognizable characters straight from its source material. But like the other two, it is also a reimagining of the "League of Legends" world that drastically changes what we know about these characters and the world. The essence of it all is still there, but the show is free to tell its own unique and exciting story while surprising longtime fans with new characterizations, dynamics, and even different character fates.

These are radical reinterpretations of the video games they're based on. Sure, they take place in the same world as the games and may feature some very recognizable characters, but otherwise, they are more like side stories that could take place before or next to the stories fans know from the games, rather than just a remake of the game's central story.