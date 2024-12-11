A Mysterious New Pokemon Project Is Coming From A Beloved Animation Studio

This is the greatest stop-motion news since that time Aardman made an "Over the Garden Wall" short — not to mention that time Aardman made a "Star Wars: Visions" short. Indeed, the famed "Wallace & Gromit" and "Shaun the Sheep" studio has been expanding lately through some rather great collaborations with some of the biggest franchises out there.

To see the studio now tackling "Pokémon" in some way is exhilarating, and not just because of the creativity, charm, and unique Bristol humor Aardman can bring to the franchise, but also because of the chance to see more stop-motion critters. "Pokémon Concierge" and Dwarf Studios reimagines the beloved pocket monsters in tactile, physical ways, but the Aardman plasticine should make for an entirely different look.

In a press release about the collaboration, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International, Taito Okiura, described it as "a dream partnership for Pokémon." Aardman's managing director Sean Clarke added that it was both a huge honor and privilege to be tasked with "bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way," adding:

"Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original, and new stories for audiences around the world."

As of now, there are no details on whether Aardman's "Pokémon" project will be a short or a miniseries, but the mere prospect of this collaboration is enough to make us giddy with excitement.