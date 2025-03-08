The Last Of Us Season 2 Official Trailer: There Are Monsters Outside The Fence

The brand new trailer for season 2 of "The Last of Us" has shuffled its way online, promising a much cheerier, all-around nicer experience than the show's heartbreaking debut. Just kidding. We're absolutely on course for another incredible mix of terror and tear-jerking moments, this time with a brand-new character thrown into the mix.

Following the events of last season, which ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) finding a new reason to live at the end of the world with Ellie (Bella Ramsay), season 2 shifts the focus to the girl he saved, who still has a secret that could save mankind. The battle for survival is still raging on, though, and besides infected and nightmarish Clickers at risk of sending what's left of humanity to extinction, a stranger with a harrowing past arrives in the form of the highly-controversial character Abby, played by a newcomer to the series, played by "No One Will Save You" and "Apple Cider Vinegar" star, Kaitlyn Dever.

Going into any detail regarding this new arrival would ruin the jaw-dropping events that fans of the original and hugely beloved video game franchise are prepped for. If you wept over last season's "Long, Long Time" episode, you might struggle to keep it together when she wanders into town. Don't say we didn't warn you.