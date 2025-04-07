The Last Of Us Season 2 Review: A Dark, Complex, And (Mostly) Improved Adaptation

When creator Neil Druckmann's original "The Last of Us" arrived to instant acclaim back in 2013, it had the good fortune of doing so just as video games were scratching and clawing their way to be considered "respectable" or even "cinematic" art in their own right. Almost exactly a decade later, the thrilling first season of the HBO series adaptation avoided the need to address that pressing question. Instead, it faced a completely different challenge. By that point, even the most prestige of cable networks had become subsumed by streaming services and tech moguls, all of whom were ready and willing to burn hundreds of millions of dollars on any given IP. It was fair to wonder: Was there anything left for a live-action version of this post-apocalyptic adventure to prove in the first place?

Season 1 would answer this in the affirmative, mainly by lifting the so-called video game curse, but the real test comes with the release of this new season. Based on "The Last of Us Part II," a sequel commonly hailed as nothing short of a masterpiece in gamer circles, season 2 has always come with the added pressure of making lightning strike twice. Just ask Druckmann himself and co-writer Halley Gross, both of whom had the monumental task of crafting another satisfying, expectation-defying arc for main protagonists Ellie and Joel after doing so flawlessly the first time around. While their 2020 sequel accomplished everything it needed to and more (although allow me to unleash my hot take right at the start and state that the first game is far superior as a whole), it remained to be seen whether that same magic could translate to the much different demands of television.

It's both a relief and a genuine delight to say that the sophomore season of "The Last of Us" clears that incredibly high bar — and sets a new standard for every video game adaptation to follow in its wake. Yes, it should probably go without saying that these seven episodes (all of which were made available for critics to review) faithfully lift entire sequences that fans will recognize from the source material, oftentimes beat for beat and word for word. Still, there's never been much inherent artistry in replication or repetition alone. It's in the painstaking process of actually adapting, however, that season 2 truly soars. Following the broad strokes of the game is as straightforward as it gets, but making various changes to further enrich an already-compelling narrative? That's what puts this on another level altogether.

As a result, it's no hyperbole to say that "The Last of Us" season 2 comes pretty darn close to feeling like a miracle. Thanks to the rare combination of ambition, creativity, and a willingness to take risks, showrunners Craig Mazin and Druckmann do far more than simply retread old ground. They ultimately deliver a darker, more complex story that (mostly) improves on what came before.

