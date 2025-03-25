Why The Last Of Us Season 2 Isn't Trying To Replicate The Shattering Bill And Frank Episode

We know "The Last of Us" can do a stunner of a one-off episode, but what should we expect the Druckmann-directed hour to include? Players of the video game will likely think first of a day that unfolds at the Wyoming Museum of Science and History, one that's pivotal to both Joel and Ellie's relationship and the heart of the sequel game's plot. Interestingly, though, Mazin and Druckmann openly referenced the game's museum scenes elsewhere in the press conference (and the museum scene can be seen in promotional material for season 2), so it's possible the "different" episode they plan to deliver is something else entirely.

There are certainly other characters in "The Last of Us Part II" who deserve more screen time in this serialized version of the story. Kaitlyn Dever's Abby is a second main character this time around, but she's unfamiliar to viewers who didn't play the games, so scripts will need to do a lot of work to set up her place and perspective in the post-apocalyptic landscape. Lev, a trans man who endures a lot in the game, also deserves some extra care and attention. Plus, the sequel has a deep love story to explore, an enigmatic cult, and more than a few dark nights of the soul for Joel, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and all the other cordyceps survivors. There's also the chance that the episode could focus on Eugene, as the character was only seen in a photo in the game but will be played in the show by Emmy-winner Joe Pantoliano. You can't put "The Sopranos" and "Bound" actor in a show this major without giving him something major to work with, right?

We'll find out when "The Last of Us" returns to HBO on April 13, 2025.