The 10 Best TV Episodes Of 2023, Ranked

"Comparison is the thief of joy," I read once on a cross-stitch, and it's probably true, but when it comes to our favorite TV shows, comparison is also very fun. Which of the year's biggest shows were worth the hype? What hidden gems slipped between the streaming cracks? And – crucially for a medium that's defined by its ability to tell bite-sized, serialized stories – which show aired the best episode of 2023?

There is, of course, no objective answer to this question, but it's worth exploring. In 2023, TV worked overtime to get our attention, packing episodes with A-list guest stars, yanking forcefully on viewers' heartstrings, and pushing past its own established boundaries with sharp and captivating filmmaking choices. Not everything TV tried this year worked, but a surprising amount of it did.

A trio of incredible episodes top this year's list, hours that stand out among their contemporaries and embolden their respective genres. This list was assembled by taking a close look at every show I watched over the past year, breaking down the highlights, and making judgment calls based on my experience as a television critic. The final top 10 makes a hell of watchlist, as do some fantastic episodes that just missed the cut here, like "Deer Lady" ("Reservation Dogs"), "The Masque of the Red Death" ("The Fall of the House of Usher"), "Stormy Weather" ("The Changeling"), and a number of standouts from "Barry," "The Great," "The Afterparty, and more. A lot of TV was great this year, but only ten episodes made our list. Feel free to read this with one hand on your TV remote.