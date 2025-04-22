Sorry, But [SPOILER] Deserved To Die In The Last Of Us Season 2

This post contains major spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2.

"The Last of Us" is a show full of heartbreak, a bleak, post-apocalyptic drama about Infected (don't call them zombies) where death is at every corner. From the very first episode, where we see Joel (Pedro Pascal) lose his only child tragically, audiences were forced to get used to not getting attached to anyone. Everyone we met was probably going to get killed, whether they were old friends of Joel, Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) first crush, or friendly strangers they met on the road. No one was safe.

Season 2, however, just took that idea further than ever, with the second episode delivering without a doubt the most shocking and emotionally devastating moment of the entire show — a moment that echoes the shock and heartbreak of early "Game of Thrones." It comes during what is already a rather shocking, violent, yet spectacular story, with Jackson getting attacked by a horde of surprisingly smart Infected. Seeing Jackson, a safe haven and seemingly the one community in the Cordyceps apocalypse that isn't run by cannibals or dictators, devastated in an attack like this is awful.

And yet, that's not the shocking and emotionally devastating moment in the episode. That one comes when Joel is brutally beaten to death and ultimately stabbed with a broken golf club by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

It's a moment gamers have been dreading since the TV adaptation was announced, and one that's led to plenty of extremely dumb controversy regarding Abby, both in the game and when Kaitlyn Dever was cast as the live-action version. And yet, it's a moment that perfectly fits the ethos of "The Last of Us." No, Joel did not deserve to be killed that way. And yet, he most definitely had it coming after the life he lived.