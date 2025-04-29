Every Major Character Death In The Last Of Us Video Games

Post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us."

With cannibals, totalitarian regimes, and vicious killer mushrooms on the rampage, death could be found around every corner of "The Last of Us," and it was willing to strike at just about everyone and anyone in the world that worked as the base for these groundbreaking video games. This is what made Naughty Dog's terrifying franchise bleaker and more unforgiving than most, with a story that dared to tie audiences to characters and just as quickly cut them out of existence in simple yet shocking ways, often packing emotional punches in the process. From central to side characters sprinkled throughout this world, the loss of many of them left their mark, proving just how much potential this story had in terms of being adapted into a different format and reintroduced to a brand-new audience waiting to get their hearts broken.

Advertisement

Keeping some top-level tragedies in mind, here is every death, big or small, brief or tear-jerkingly drawn out, that hit as hard as a plank of wood up against a Runner's cranium. Some of them have already made their way into HBO's live-action adaptation of "The Last of Us" series, but almost all of them have led to fans crying at their screens.