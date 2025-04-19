Who Plays Isaac In The Last Of Us Season 2

A new era of "The Last of Us" brings a brand new cast of survivors and some characters we'll probably end up crying over when they roll up a sleeve and reveal they've been become infected in the post-apocalyptic society. But besides new friendly faces joining the fold, there are also some far colder characters making the tough choices that others daren't make. Among these select few is Isaac Dixon, a former Marine and leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), who's on a mission to wipe out an opposing faction known as The Seraphites. But who is playing this new authority figure that could clash with our heroes? None other than beloved star, Jeffery Wright.

An Oscar-nominated actor who might have one of the coolest voices in Hollywood, Jeffrey Wright is an all-around brilliant talent that elevates just about anything he puts his name to. But while some other stars in season 2 of "The Last of Us" might be new to the nightmares scratching at their walls, Wright, like Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in season 1, is the only other cast member to be reprising a role he already played in the video game series. Such a casting choice is a no-brainer: Not only is he one of the greatest talents to have graced the franchise already, but he's a crucial component to some historic franchises and has a lengthy history with some of the best shows ever made on HBO, the network that decided to give "The Last of Us" a shot on the small screen.

