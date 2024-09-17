The Real Reason HBO Canceled Westworld

There was a time where the best sci-fi shows on TV weren't on Apple TV+, but on HBO, and a big part of this was due to "Westworld." Based on the 1973 film written and directed by Michael Crichton about a futuristic park filled with robots that eventually malfunction and start murdering the guests, the TV show would constantly throw out new sci-fi concepts, big-brain ideas, and wild plot twists that got fans talking — even if it did go off the rails every so often.

More than anything, "Westworld" was a gorgeous-looking series where the producers had clearly spared no expense (unlike the characters from that other famous Michael Crichton adaptation about a sci-fi theme park), with elaborate sets and exquisite production design. It was not an easy show to love, to quote /Film's own Danielle Ryan, but even in spite of the confusing timeline shenanigans and excess of plot twists, the vibes were always good and the visuals stunning. And that's without even mentioning Ramin Djawadi's incredible score and an ensemble cast that included Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, and Aaron Paul.

Regardless, that didn't stop the powers that be from shutting down the park and canceling the show back in November 2022. As for the reason, it was simple enough — money. The first season cost $100 million (which was already high back in 2016) and the budget escalated to at least $160 million by the time the final season rolled around. Executive producer J.J. Abrams even described the show's production values to The Hollywood Reporter as "preposterous" prior to the season 1 premiere. According to THR, the budget, combined with the changing of settings every two seasons, meant "Westworld" certainly wasn't a cheap show to make or market. As such, when its final two seasons earned diminishing ratings, it no longer made financial sense to keep the series going.