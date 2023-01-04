Westworld Star James Marsden Reacts To The Show's Surprise Cancelation

HBO's "Westworld" was a lot like the android "hosts" that populate the titular Old West theme park. It never failed to look great (showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan spared no expense, to quote a character from a different Michael Crichton adaptation), even when you had little to no clue what was actually going on inside its head, which was most of the time after the first season.

Therein lies both the show's greatest strength and what proved to be its downfall. I've often said the storytelling on "Westworld" felt like the result of Joy, Nolan, and the show's other writers trying to constantly out-galaxy-brain one another. The series would tie its plot into knots while jumping back and forth in time. Sometimes, this was a way to put you in the shoes of the hosts, most of whom spent season after season struggling to achieve a greater sense of autonomy and identity. Other times, it mostly felt like an excuse for Joy and Nolan to f*** with you. And I didn't mind... mostly. The terrific production values and big sci-fi ideas (or, as the kids like to put it, "the vibes") were enough for me.

By that same token, this meant "Westworld" was "not an easy show to love" (to quote /Film's own Danielle Ryan) if you weren't on its wavelength. This is also why the series' viewership tumbled from 12 million viewers for its first season to four million for its fourth and final outing, even as the budget swelled from $100 million to, at least, $160 million (via The Hollywood Reporter). All the same, its official cancelation back in November 2022 caught certain people (namely, those weirdos who don't obsessively track TV viewership statistics, can you even imagine?) off-guard, longtime cast members like James Marsden among them.