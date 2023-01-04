More Networks Are Pulling Shows From Streaming – And This Trend Couldn't Be More Dangerous

Hollywood is nothing if not a copycat business. When Marvel Studios first proved the appeal of crossover extravaganzas, the rest of the industry followed suit and pushed their chips all-in on the shared universe craze ... to thoroughly mixed results. (RIP Dark Universe, we hardly knew ya.) When Warner Bros. decided to abruptly flip the traditional theatrical release window on its head under the ownership of telecom giant AT&T, others were quick to follow suit in the midst of the unprecedented pandemic. Now, unfortunately, it looks like Warner Bros. is once again at the forefront of another alarming pattern of behavior.

We most recently reported on Warner Bros. Discovery's incredibly dubious (at best) choice to pull hundreds of episodes of their own flagship "Looney Tunes" shorts from the HBO Max streaming service with absolutely no warning at all. Even under new management, legitimately game-changing decisions continue to be made with little but tax write-offs and other cost-cutting measures in mind — although in this specific instance, perhaps there's still reason to hope. Nonetheless, it seems as if other networks and studios have taken notice.

Starz is only the latest to jump on the bandwagon. According to Deadline, three shows have been completely removed from the network's own streaming service: "Dangerous Liaisons," "Becoming Elizabeth," and "Step Up." The news isn't entirely unexpected, as we previously knew that Starz had canceled these shows (despite already committing to a season 2 renewal on at least one occasion), but removing them from the service altogether — notably after HBO Max has done the same for recognizable titles such as "Westworld," "Raised by Wolves," and a whole slew of streaming-exclusive titles – speaks to a far more troubling trend.