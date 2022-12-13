Here's Why Dangerous Liaisons Was Canceled After One Season

In more sad streamer news, "Dangerous Liaisons" has been canceled by Starz, reversing its early season 2 renewal. According to Deadline, the remaining three episodes of the first season, which consists of eight episodes total, will air as scheduled and executive producers are actively shopping the new series around to secure another home.

The show's season 2 renewal was announced on November 1, just days before "Dangerous Liaisons" debuted on November 6. Deadline claims that Starz "continued to believe in the show creatively" but was forced to reverse their decision when the period drama "struggled to find an audience." According to live and same-day Nielsen data pulled by the outlet, "Dangerous Liaisons" premiered with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and only 88,000 total viewers. As the series went on, the show dropped as low as a 0.02 and only raked in 52,000 total viewers for the episode that aired Thanksgiving weekend. Since then, ratings improved slightly with the December 4 episode, but ultimately the show has yet to reach a six-figure audience thus far.

Starz has not disclosed data on delayed viewing and streaming audiences via their app where "Dangerous Liaisons" was expected to bring in additional numbers.