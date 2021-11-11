Disney Is Still Playing It By Ear On Day-And-Date Releases, Bob Chapek Confirms

The Disney company's grand experiment of having big tentpole releases going day-and-date theatrical and to Disney+ Premier has been a mixed bag so far. Worldwide box office numbers on films like "Black Widow" ($379.6 million), "Cruella" ($233.3 million), "Jungle Cruise" ($213.8 million) and "Raya and the Last Dragon" ($130.3 million) have been poor to middling, but helped to keep theaters afloat as the pandemic slowly crawls towards wider immunization. Did the premium Disney+ numbers help balance the ledger on these expensive films? Hard to say. Meanwhile Pixar saw two of their big releases ("Soul" and "Luca") go straight to the streamer without a premium price, essentially dumped as fuel for the new platform. Disney was excited by the numbers these films did, while the creatives at Pixar were less pleased.

Today Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke to investors during a fourth quarter earnings call about the future of theatrical vs. streaming, and unlike other studios like Warner Bros. who have committed to exclusive theatrical windows in 2022, the Mouse House is keeping a more open frame of mind on the subject: