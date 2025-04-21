How The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Changes The Game's Most Controversial Scene

Major spoilers follow.

The final moments of Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) life were easier to watch for some, simply because it had been burned into "The Last of Us" fans' minds since 2020. This pivotal scene in which Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) finally gets her revenge on her father's killer played out almost identically to how it was originally shown in "The Last of Us Part II," transforming this new character into someone to hate more than every type of infected running rabid. One key element that differs from what we've seen this week, however, is just who else is present during Joel's death.

With Dina (Isabela Merced) out cold from being injected with anesthetic, the only person left to see Joel shuffle off this mortal coil was Bella Ramsey's Ellie. It's a torturous scene, not simply because of the journey we've been on with these two characters but the tension that has seemingly been built between them for reasons we're not aware of just yet. What sets it apart from the sequence in the game, however, is that Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), isn't present.

In "The Last of Us Part II," Abby is rescued by both Millers and directed up to the cabin where the rest of the former Firefly's team is holding up. Before they realize that they've walked into a trap, Joel takes one in the knee, and Tommy is beaten unconscious, leaving his big brother's fate sealed. So why the change, and just what could it mean for the rest of season 2 going forward?

