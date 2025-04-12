Every Type Of Infected Zombie In The Last Of Us, Explained

HBO's "The Last of Us" is a tale of a post-apocalyptic world that has been torn asunder by a global infection, caused by a mutant strain of Cordyceps fungus. The Infected turn into various types of hybrid fungus-human monstrosities as the Cordyceps wreaks havoc in their body and brain, starting out as fairly run-of-the-mill rage zombies before becoming something far stranger.

"The Last of Us" season 2 (which fixes a huge mistake from the first season) will continue the story of the people who struggle to survive in the aftermath of the Cordyceps outbreak and the ensuing nigh-total breakdown of society. However, the show hasn't featured the Infected quite as much as the Naughty Dog video game series it's based upon, both because stopping the narrative every few minutes to stab half a dozen Infected in the face would be distracting, and because the heart of the franchise has always been about human behavior in times of crisis. This is no doubt a correct decision from a storytelling standpoint, but the way the show wheels out dramatically different types of Infected without fully explaining the logic behind them can also confuse a viewer who isn't familiar with the Cordyceps zombies and their life cycle. Let's fix this with a handy guide on the types of Infected in "The Last of Us" video games.

