Who Plays Abby In The Last Of Us Season 2

If there's one element to the "The Last of Us" universe more divisive than Joel's (Pedro Pascal) decision to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey), it's the new character who shows up in the second game. Making her debut in season 2 of HBO's live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise is controversial character Abby, an outsider that fans got to know (whether they liked it or not) in "The Last of Us Part II." Wandering in from the snow and heating things up to unimaginable levels, this outsider from an opposing faction to Joel and Ellie's plays a massive part in the story that's set to unfold in the new season.

Advertisement

To take on such a gig is a big ask, particularly given the reaction the character initially received from fans following the release of "The Last of Us Part II." Thankfully, this part is being played by Kaitlyn Dever. She's a talent that's established an incredible body of work over the years through parts that all came with their own levels of intensity. If you thought that the world of clickers, fungus, and fragile souls just trying to survive was a tough realm to wander around in, Dever has enough past credits to show that she's completely capable of bringing Abby to life.