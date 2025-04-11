Who Plays Abby In The Last Of Us Season 2
If there's one element to the "The Last of Us" universe more divisive than Joel's (Pedro Pascal) decision to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey), it's the new character who shows up in the second game. Making her debut in season 2 of HBO's live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise is controversial character Abby, an outsider that fans got to know (whether they liked it or not) in "The Last of Us Part II." Wandering in from the snow and heating things up to unimaginable levels, this outsider from an opposing faction to Joel and Ellie's plays a massive part in the story that's set to unfold in the new season.
To take on such a gig is a big ask, particularly given the reaction the character initially received from fans following the release of "The Last of Us Part II." Thankfully, this part is being played by Kaitlyn Dever. She's a talent that's established an incredible body of work over the years through parts that all came with their own levels of intensity. If you thought that the world of clickers, fungus, and fragile souls just trying to survive was a tough realm to wander around in, Dever has enough past credits to show that she's completely capable of bringing Abby to life.
Kaitlyn Dever has already handled some intense roles on television
Before she joined the cast of "The Last of Us," Kaitlyn Dever appeared in some hard-hitting stories and even earned awards attention through her performances. One of her early breakout roles was in the Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins-starring drama "Justified," where she starred as Loretta McCready. Appearing in 17 episodes of the series, McCready was an unfortunate young soul caught up in the middle of a drug enterprise who eventually found a hero in Olyphant's ten-gallon-hat-wearing hero.
In 2021, Dever starred in the miniseries "Dopesick," which once again provided a solid display of just how great she is at handling truly harrowing subject matter. Joining the likes of Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, and Rosario Dawson, the Hulu show focused on the opioid epidemic and the lives that were impacted by it. Dever plays a coal miner who, following an accident at work, becomes addicted to the new drug that slowly consumes her life. The performance was enough to earn some attention come award season, with Dever earning an Emmy nomination and Golden Globe nomination for her heart-wrenching portrayal of Betsy.
Flash forward to 2025, and she's already earned attention prior "The Last of Us" thanks to "Apple Cider Vinegar," which saw her get lost in the role of Belle Gibson, the fraudulent influencer who ended up hurting real people by pretending she had cancer. It's an unsettling watch, but one that Dever effortlessly draws you into, especially thanks to her pitch-perfect Australian accent.
Kaitlyn Dever was in Booksmart back when comedies in theaters were still a thing
Besides some commendable roles on television, Dever was also half of a brilliant comedic double act in one of the funniest films of the last decade, "Booksmart," directed by Olivia Wilde. Dever starred opposite Beanie Feldstein as the film's central ride-or-die pair of friends, Amy and Molly, respectively, during their last days of high school.
The movie marked Wilde's directorial debut and was met with a lot of love from both audiences and critics alike. Going through the motions of friends finding themselves on different paths at the end of one of the most important chapters in their lives, the chemistry between Dever and Feldstein was off the charts and transformed "Booksmart" into something special. They're an inseparable pair only elevated thanks to the great supporting talent comprised of Noah Galvin (who is frankly never in enough), Billie Lourd, and Skyler Gisondo. It might not have made that much of a dent compared to the likes of inarguable classics like "The Breakfast Club," "Superbad," or "Clueless," but it was a solid testament to Dever's range, and she proved she could have a laugh or two in what is an essential high school movie you need to see.