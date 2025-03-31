Was Joel Right To Save Ellie? The Last Of Us HBO Creators Reveal Their Honest Thoughts

At the end of season 1 of "The Last of Us" (the massively popular apocalyptic drama based on the similarly popular video game), Joel (Pedro Pascal) made a seemingly impossible choice. After transporting his young ward Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a group of rebel Fireflies on the orders of their leader Marlene (Merle Dandridge, reprising her voice role from the game), Joel realizes something gutting. See, Ellie is immune to the cordyceps infection sweeping the world (which is turning the people it infects into bloodthirsty zombies), so the Fireflies assembled a team of medical professionals to see if they can use her genetic material to create a cure. In order to do this, Ellie has to die, and Joel, who lost his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of the game and show, can't bring himself to let Ellie give her life for this cause. Shooting his way through the makeshift hospital, Joel carries an unconscious Ellie out of the facility ... and when she asks what happened later, he doesn't give her the full story.

It was a stunning end to the blockbuster first season of "The Last of Us" and set up the impending second season perfectly; Ellie still doesn't know the full truth about what Joel did to save her, and Joel now carries this secret with him. In an interview with IGN, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann sat down with some of their stars — Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino (who play Ellie, Joel's brother Tommy, and new characters named Abby, Dina, and Jesse, respectively) — to figure out if Joel made the right call.

"We have different opinions about this," Druckmann said when asked about Joel's choice, and Mazin agreed. So, where do they fall? "I believe Joel was right," Druckmann revealed. "If I were in Joel's position, I hope I would be able to do what he did to save my daughter."

"That's so interesting, because I think that if I were in Joel's position, I probably would have done what he did," Mazin contributed. "But I'd like to think that I wouldn't. That's the interesting push and pull of the morality of it. And that's why the ending of the first game is so provocative and so wonderful. It just doesn't let you off the hook as a player."