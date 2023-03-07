The Last Of Us Creator Neil Druckmann Was 'Bawling' At Joel And Ellie's Final Scene In Episode 8

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 1, episode 8 "When We Are in Need."

Are you listening to HBO's "The Last of Us" companion podcast? You should be. Every week, as a new episode drops, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann sit down with Troy Baker (aka the guy who played Joel in the games) to break down everything that happened and give us some behind-the-scenes peeks into their creative process, the making of the show and why they decided to be game-accurate or why they made a big departure.

It's a wonderful hour for anybody as obsessed with "The Last of Us" as I am and, as a bonus, if you listen to each episode as it drops, you'll get the jump on a lot of the "inside info" stories that come out in the wake of the show and may even spot a few influencers ripping it off whole-cloth and pretending like they spotted some obscure Easter egg or uncovered some deep insight on their own.

One of the most interesting tidbits from this week's podcast episode is where Druckmann discussed the particularly emotional final moments of episode 8, which sees Ellie having to face off with a super creepy religious cult leader named David (Scott Shepherd). The episode ends with David hunting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a burning building after she rebuffs his offer of joining his cannibalistic group (and also maybe marrying him and bearing tons of his children). As he pins her down and is about to sexually assault her, Ellie gets the upper hand and defends herself in a fairly brutal way, killing David with a cleaver. Like, killing him a lot.