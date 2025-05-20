Why Joel Had To Die In The Last Of Us, According To Co-Creator Neil Druckmann

This article contains spoilers for "The Price," the penultimate episode of season 2 of "The Last of Us." Stop reading right now if you haven't watched it — spoilers lie ahead!

It feels impossible to imagine a world where Joel Miller, the original protagonist of the 2013 video game "The Last of Us" and the 2023 HBO television adaptation (played by Troy Miller and Pedro Pascal, respectively), is still alive. What I mean by this is that, in both the game and show, Joel sort of has to die to drive the narrative for his surrogate daughter Ellie, portrayed by Ashley Johnson in the original games and Bella Ramsey in the show. According to game creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, though, there is a world where Joel maybe survives. However, as he explained to Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone, he and his co-showrunner Craig Mazin ultimately decided against Joel surviving a vengeful attack from Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever).

"Yes, because we discuss everything," Druckmann told Sepinwall when the latter asked if they considered saving both Abby and Joel's death for a later season. "We even discussed what if we didn't kill Joel, just to interrogate it. Because everything should be on the table. Everything should be interrogated to make sure we're making the best choices for this version of the story. We even discussed, could we tell this other story, could we prolong this moment? But the more we discussed it, the more it just felt wrong. It felt like we would only be doing it for business reasons, to maintain this feeling that people have for longer. But there wasn't a story there to motivate it. The inciting incident, the origin of this story is Joel's death. Any inciting incident, you have to get to it as soon as possible. What motivates this entire journey that Ellie goes on starts with Joel."

So, as Sepinwall asked, what came out of a discussion about not killing Joel? Did Druckmann recall any specifics? "I don't, because that was a very short conversation that didn't have any impact on us," Druckmann clarified. "Because we knew we were exploring something that, you know, we're not going to get much out of this, and we didn't."