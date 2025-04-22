The Hardest Part Of The Last Of Us Season 2's Big Death Isn't What You'd Expect

As Bella Ramsey told Nick Romano in the article, they had an extremely visceral reaction to just seeing the script for "Through the Valley" — which certainly comes through in their dynamic and heartbreaking performance in the episode. "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction to it," they mused. "It's almost like we've played that dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it feels like father-daughter in some way. I think my reaction to that being over was quite a gradual feeling. Also knowing that that would be the end of Pedro and us two working together in this capacity."

Pedro Pascal, unsurprisingly, agreed; anyone who's seen the press tour for either season of "The Last of Us" knows that Ramsey and Pascal formed a sweet bond while playing found family. So, how does Pascal feel about Joel's bloody, violent death? "I'm in active denial," Pascal admitted. "I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on 'The Last of Us.'" Pascal then clarified for those wondering, "And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Not only that, but Pascal — who, after playing the doomed Oberyn Martell on "Game of Thrones" and thus is no stranger to brutally dying on HBO — said he's proud to watch Ramsey take center stage on the production now that Ellie has, effectively, "replaced" Joel as the show's main character. "Bella was never my child, but there's an obvious parental dynamic between the characters of Joel and Ellie," Pascal said. "I did feel this sort of pride that I had nothing to do with, but was able to observe how effortlessly they stepped into a position of leadership."