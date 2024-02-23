Drive Away Dolls Lets Pedro Pascal Recreate His Greatest (And Most Famous) Onscreen Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Drive-Away Dolls."

Pedro Pascal has been acting professionally since the 1990s, but there's no denying he's been exploding in popularity over the last few years. Not only is he the titular star of "The Mandalorian," but he's also Joel Miller on "The Last Of Us," the new Reed Richards in Marvel's reboot of "Fantastic Four," and will also appear in Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated "Gladiator 2." But what makes Pascal such an endearing performer is that he's not limited to just playing huge roles — he also loves popping up into random movies and TV shows to have a little fun. One of the latest examples is in Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen's "Drive-Away Dolls," where trailers depicted Pedro Pascal as Santos, a mysterious man carrying a briefcase who winds up as a "suave head in a hatbox."

Santos is introduced looking nervous and gripping the briefcase like a shipwrecked survivor with a piece of driftwood as a bartender eyeballs him from across the room. He decides to bail for some unknown reason, and as he runs away, the bartender follows him. With nowhere to turn, he runs down an alley. There, he is confronted by the bartender, who immediately stabs him in the neck with a corkscrew (inspiring the hilarious visual of Pascal trying to unscrew it out of his own neck). Alas, the bartender also stabs him in the neck with a metal speed pour spout, and just when it looks like he has finally met his demise, the bartender grabs him by the face and Pedro Pascal recreates the scene that made him a household name.

I'm, of course, talking about the death of Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones."