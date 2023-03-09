Pedro Pascal Was Sleeping During THAT Game Of Thrones Scene

In George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels, one of his most beloved and fan-favorite characters was Oberyn Martell, the vengeance-seeking hothead who arrives on the scene in King's Landing with mysterious motivations in the third book. Though doomed to a grisly fate, the creative team on "Game of Thrones" needed to cast someone with the charisma, sex appeal, and that intangible edge of danger to help the adaptation of this character live up to the original. Needless to say, Pedro Pascal was more than up to the task.

Years later, now that the "The Last of Us" star is a household name who's gone on to bigger and better roles, Pascal joined the ever-popular "Hot Ones" YouTube series with host Sean Evans to test his mettle under the most challenging of circumstances — answering questions while eating spicy chicken wings, naturally. In the latest episode, Pascal revisited his famous role as the Dornish Prince in "Game of Thrones" and, specifically, the filming of that show-stopping duel to the death between himself and the hulking "Mountain," Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). Though it ends in rather brutally gory fashion, Pascal's experience on set that day apparently took on a slightly different tone altogether.

According to the actor, it was somehow calming enough to lull him right to sleep.